Chris Beard Likes the 'Fight' He Saw From Ole Miss Basketball Against Georgia
After a shaky start to the first game of SEC play, the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels were able to find a groove offensively and defensively to start the conference slate 1-0 after taking down the Georgia Bulldogs 63-51 at the SJB Pavilion.
Starting strong is always the goal at the beginning of conference play, especially since the SEC is no joke in 2025. Chris Beard seemed happy with his club's effort on Saturday, especially on the glass where they outrebounded the Dawgs, something that was quite worrisome after a poor showing in Memphis the game prior.
"We fought. In the first half against Memphis, we didn't play our best," Beard said after the Georgia game. "It's a two-point game, and then we got out-fought in the second half. Today, it's the same type of thing. The first conference game, a lot of nerves, both teams wanted to win, both teams have had good non-conferences.
"I thought in the second half, we fought. The stats are what they are, but we fought. We competed...We had some things not go our way today, but we just kept fighting."
Beard also seemed to be more animated this weekend with SEC play, using not only the emotion on the court but his emotion off of it to rally his guys.
"As a coach, I always try to do what's best to help our players," Beard said. "I have certainly coached some teams where you have to joystick it and coach every play. I have also coached some really good veteran teams where you can sit there and enjoy the product. My job is in practice and game day just do everything I can do to help the team.
"There were some times tonight where I just wanted to help the players. I did coach a little bit different tonight. Not anything calculated, just trying to help the guys."
Forward Jaemyn Brakefield was a big key to the victory, leading the team with 15 points while going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Beard was quick to give Brakefield his praise.
"College basketball is a players' game, and I thought Brake was in the right mindset," Beard said. "His approach this week in practice was pretty professional. I can't predict everything but I would have told you Brake was going to play well today.
"I think winning is a choice, and Brake chose to play well today with his preparation this week."
The Rebels hit the road for another SEC battle against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday. Tip-off in Fayetteville is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.