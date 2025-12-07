How It Happened: Ole Miss Basketball Falls to Rick Pitino, St. John's 63-58

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A comeback attempt by the Ole Miss men's basketball team came up just short as the Rebels dropped a 63-58 contest against No. 22 St. John's Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in downtown New York City.

A defensive battle in the first half, St. John's (5-3) relied on their defense to take control of the game, as the Red Storm forced 13 turnovers on the Rebels (5-4) along with nine steals and six blocks. The defense propelled the Red Storm to a 33-25 lead at the half.

In the second half, the home team managed to keep a six-to-eight point cushion throughout the second half despite the Rebels' defense forcing 12 second-half turnovers.

Ole Miss's Kezza Giffa brought the Rebels back within four, 55-51, after converting two free throws with less than three minutes to play.

The Rebels would get multiple chances down the stretch offensively, but the St. John's defense kept the Rebels at bay.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

The Rebels would foul late to send St. John's Zuby Ejiofor to the line with 29 seconds left, as he converted both free throws to put St. John's up 60-53. However, on the Rebels' next possession, Ilias Kamardine hit a pull-up three-pointer to put Ole Miss back within four, 60-56.

The team would run out of clock on their comeback attempt, falling by five.

Ole Miss returns to action Saturday, December 13 at 2 p.m. in a matchup against Southern Miss in Biloxi, Mississippi.

NOTABLES

- Malik Dia had his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds, his second of his Ole Miss career and fifth of his college career.

- Ole Miss held St. John's to 63 points tonight, a team that entered this contest averaging 92.3 points per game, 12th-best in the nation.

- Corey Chest hauled in a season high 10 rebounds.

- Kezza Giffa secured a career high seven steals, the most for an Ole Miss player since Matthew Murrell's seven swipes on November 9, 2024 against Grambling State.

