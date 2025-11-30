Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines this week as the Rebels and LSU Tigers continue their pursuit for the most popular shot-caller on the market.
In what has become a two-team race between the pair of SEC programs, Kiffin's pending decision has quickly emerged as the storyline of the 2025 season.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) further cemented the program's chances at a College Football Playoff berth on Friday, but Kiffin remains non-committal to a return.
As the clock ticks on a decision, multiple reports have pointed in the direction of the LSU Tigers gaining confidence, but a delay in an official decision sits in the hands of Ole Miss officials.
According to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, there appears to be a definitive reason behind his inability to make a decision. Kiffin wants to coach in the College Football Playoff for Ole Miss, despite intentions of leaving for LSU.
According to Yahoo Sports, "Lane Kiffin’s future hangs in doubt after a meeting at the UM chancellor’s home over whether he may continue to coach despite intentions to leave for LSU.
"As they have now for a week, LSU officials believe they hold Lane Kiffin’s commitment to be their next coach, though his desire to continue coaching Ole Miss in the postseason is a snag delaying the formalization of the move."
With Kiffin stating his intentions to depart Ole Miss, the Rebels administration has starting vetting candidates to replace the current shot-caller.
"AD Keith Carter has already began engaging with candidates, notably Jon Sumrall & Alex Golesh," Yahoo Sports wrote. "However, Florida pivoted from Kiffin to Sumrall, as reported Tuesday at Yahoo. Gators are believed to have a deal in principle. Final decision Sunday."
Tulane's Jon Sumrall and South Florida's Alex Golesh have emerged as the pair of names to monitor in the race for a new decision-maker as Kiffin's future in Oxford remains in doubt.
Now, with no official word from Kiffin as of 10 p.m. CT, all eyes are on the current Rebels shot-caller as his future with Ole Miss sits in doubt, according to Yahoo Sports.
