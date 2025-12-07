The College Football Playoff Schedule: Kickoff Times, TV Schedule and Betting Lines
The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) are College Football Playoff bound after clinching the program's first berth in school history on Sunday.
After a historic season in Oxford with multiple twists and turns off of the field, the Rebels are officially set to host the Tulane Green Wave in the first-round at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss will be led by head coach Pete Golding where he will make his debut as the shot-caller of the Rebels in the College Football Playoff amid Lane Kiffin's departure last Sunday.
"I think this is something that this program is going to be the expectation moving forward. That’s something that I’m used to," Golding said.
"That’s something when you invest a lot into programs and you’re aligned from the top down, from the chancellor to the athletic director to the head football coach to a really good growth collective led by Walker Jones and your elite, really good players, this should be the norm."
Now, the official schedule has been revealed with all eyes on the quest for a National Championship across the college football scene.
College Football Playoff Rankings:
- Indiana (13-0)*
- Ohio State (12-1)
- Georgia (12-1)*
- Texas Tech (12-1)*
- Oregon (11-1)
- Ole Miss (11-1)
- Texas A&M (11-1)
- Oklahoma (10-2)
- Alabama (10-3)
- Miami (10-2)
- Tulane (11-2)
- James Madison (12-1)
The College Football Playoff Schedule:
All times Eastern
The First-Round Matchups:
Friday, Dec. 19
- (9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma
Saturday, Dec. 20
- (10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M: Noon | ABC/ESPN
Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
- (11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss: 3:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi
- (12) James Madison at (5) Oregon: 7:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV
Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon
The Quarterfinal Round:
Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Cotton Bowl (2) Ohio State vs. (7/10) Winner -- : 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
Thursday, Jan. 1
- Orange Bowl -- (4) Texas Tech vs. (5/12) winner : Noon | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Rose Bowl (1) Indiana vs. (8/9) Winner -- : 4 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.
- Sugar Bowl (3) Georgia vs. (6/11) Winner -- : 8 p.m. | ESPN
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
The Semifinal Round:
Thursday, Jan. 8
- Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.
Friday, Jan. 9
- Peach Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, Jan. 20
- 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.
