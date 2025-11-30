Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam
The Lane Kiffin saga will come to a close on Sunday morning as the Ole Miss Rebels head coach looks to finalize a decision.
In a move that is set to send shockwaves across the college football scene, the LSU Tigers are expected to land Kiffin with a record-setting deal being presented this week.
Kiffin is reportedly eyeing a move to the LSU Tigers, but if he were to depart Ole Miss, the administration in Oxford would not allow him to coach in the College Football Playoff - causing a delay in the official decision, sources confirmed to Ole Miss Rebels On SI.
According to Yahoo Sports, "Lane Kiffin’s future hangs in doubt after a meeting at the UM chancellor’s home over whether he may continue to coach despite intentions to leave for LSU.
"As they have now for a week, LSU officials believe they hold Lane Kiffin’s commitment to be their next coach, though his desire to continue coaching Ole Miss in the postseason is a snag delaying the formalization of the move."
Now, what happens next? Will Kiffin be able to coach the College Football Playoff if he prepares to make a move to LSU?
“Sources I just spoke to within the last half hour have told me that there’s an overwhelming expectation that Kiffin is the next head coach at LSU,” ESPN's Pete Thamel said late Saturday night.
“He has yet to sign the deal, but I was just told by a source within the last half hour that they would be shocked if Lane Kiffin did not end up signing there late tonight or early tomorrow.
“As for the second part, will he coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff? Right now, that answer is no. There were discussions today. Lane Kiffin met with AD Keith Carter at the chancellor’s house for about two hours this evening. Then they departed.
"They waited for the results of the Iron Bowl. As of right now — and this is Lane Kiffin, things can change — the overwhelming expectation is that he’s the next coach at LSU and Ole Miss is going to the College Football Playoff, where it’s going to host a game with an interim coach.”
Ole Miss will hold a team meeting at 1 p.m. CT in Oxford where Kiffin will reveal his decision to the players on roster.
