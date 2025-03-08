How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Concludes Regular Season at Florida
The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a huge upset win over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, but can they keep their winning momentum alive heading into the SEC Tournament next week?
In order to make that happen, the Rebels will have to get past another Top 5 team on Saturday, this time on the road against the No. 5 Florida Gators.
Ole Miss has seemingly found new life on the hardwood after dropping three games to conclude the month of February. The Rebels took down Oklahoma 87-84 in a nailbiter in Oxford last Saturday, and they responded by upsetting Tennessee 78-76 in Oxford earlier this week. Going on the road in the SEC is a different animal, however, so we will see how well this newfound momentum travels this weekend.
Florida has also won back-to-back games since being upset by the Georgia Bulldogs on Feb. 25. The Gators took down nationally-ranked Texas A&M at home before squeaking out a 99-94 road win over No. 7 Alabama on Wednesday.
This game serves as the last regular season matchup for both teams before the SEC Tournament gets underway in Nashville next week. Here's how you can watch the action between the Rebels and Gators on Saturday evening.
WHO: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 5 Florida Gators
RECORDS: Ole Miss (21-9, 10-7 SEC) vs. Florida (26-4, 13-4 SEC)
WHEN: March 8 -- 5 p.m. CT
WHERE: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Fla.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: John Schriffen, Analyst: Richard Hendrix
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Florida -12.5, Ole Miss +12.5
MONEY LINE: Florida -820, Ole Miss +550
OVER/UNDER: 157.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.