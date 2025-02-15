How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Mississippi State
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels are seeking their fourth straight win on Saturday when they play host to the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. They are also seeking a win to split the season series with the Bulldogs after dropping a game in overtime earlier this season in Starkville.
Ole Miss has claimed a win over nationally-ranked Kentucky at home followed by road wins over LSU and South Carolina to hold a three-game winning streak. Mississippi State, on the other hand, has lost three of its last four, and its last win came in a one-point game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Feb. 8.
The Rebels had a tight contest against South Carolina earlier this week, and even though the Gamecocks are winless in conference play, head coach Chris Beard was proud that Ole Miss was able to take advantage of "winning time" in Columbia.
"'Winning time' is when we played our best, the last four or five minutes of the game, so that's a positive," Beard said postgame. "It's everything we thought it would be. I know it's been well-documented. This team is good, it's well-coached, got an NBA player on it. They've been in a lot of games like this.
"They're going to win games in this league. Just happy it wasn't at our expense tonight."
Now the Rebels return home and hope to take down their in-state rival. Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Saturday evening.
WHO: No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Mississippi State (17-7, 5-6 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (19-6, 8-4 SEC)
WHEN: Feb. 15 -- 5 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2
Play-by-Play: John Schriffen, Analyst: Richard Hendrix
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -4.5, Mississippi State +4.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -200, Mississippi State +164
OVER/UNDER: 146.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.