The Grove Report

How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Oral Roberts

The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to remain undefeated on the season when they host Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 12, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the South Alabama Jaguars at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the South Alabama Jaguars at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to remain unbeaten in the 2024-25 basketball season on Thursday when they play host to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Oxford.

Despite picking up a convincing win over a talented Colorado State team on Saturday in Southaven, Mississippi, the Rebels fell out of this week's AP Top 25. Still, it's early, and gaining wins is all that matters at this point in the campaign. Ole Miss will look to earn its fifth victory of the campaign on Thursday night.

The Rebels are also on a 17-game non-conference winning streak dating back to last season's action, good for the largest streak in the country. Here's how you can watch Ole Miss put that streak to the test against Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

WHO: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: Oral Roberts (2-3) vs. Ole Miss (4-0)

WHEN: Nov. 21 -- 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Kermit Davis

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

SPREAD: Oral Roberts +20.5, Ole Miss -20.5

MONEY LINE: Oral Roberts +1600, Ole Miss -4500

OVER/UNDER: 146.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Basketball