How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Oral Roberts
The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to remain unbeaten in the 2024-25 basketball season on Thursday when they play host to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Oxford.
Despite picking up a convincing win over a talented Colorado State team on Saturday in Southaven, Mississippi, the Rebels fell out of this week's AP Top 25. Still, it's early, and gaining wins is all that matters at this point in the campaign. Ole Miss will look to earn its fifth victory of the campaign on Thursday night.
The Rebels are also on a 17-game non-conference winning streak dating back to last season's action, good for the largest streak in the country. Here's how you can watch Ole Miss put that streak to the test against Oral Roberts on Thursday night.
WHO: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Oral Roberts (2-3) vs. Ole Miss (4-0)
WHEN: Nov. 21 -- 7 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Kermit Davis
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD: Oral Roberts +20.5, Ole Miss -20.5
MONEY LINE: Oral Roberts +1600, Ole Miss -4500
OVER/UNDER: 146.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.