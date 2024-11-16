Ole Miss Men's Basketball Stays Unbeaten With Win Over Colorado State
Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball claimed a major win over an undefeated Colorado State team in Southaven, Mississippi, at the Landers Center on Saturday by a final score of 84-69.
The Rebels came out firing, draining their first three shots from behind the arc and a mid-range in a row along with some stellar defense, jumping out to an 11-5 lead that was never relinquished.
Ole Miss proceeded to continue to grow the lead to 15 partway through the first half, showing some stellar shooting and even better defense, holding the Rams to just 10 points in 10 minutes. The Rebels' first half domination continued, sharing the ball very well and finishing the half with eight assists and no double-digit scores but still holding a 45-26 lead into the intermission.
The Rebels shot 51 percent from the field and 47 percent from three on Saturday while also holding the Rams 49 percent from the field and 35 percent from behind the arc.
The Rebs also did a very good job of staying out of foul trouble early which has been an issue so far this year, only sending Colorado State to the free throw line one time in the first.
Coming out of the break, both teams started slow, but the Rams found a groove and cut the lead to just nine points with eight minutes to go.
The Rebels, however, kept the comeback off and once again extended their lead to 15 and took a commanding 84-69 win.
The Rebels had five players with double digit point totals, led by Juju Murray's 16 points. That came alongside the Ole Miss' defensive efforts where they recorded nine steals in a dominant full game effort.
With this victory, the Rebels move to 4-0 on the season as they look forward to next Thursday when they go back to the SBJ Pavilion in Oxford to face off against Oral Roberts.