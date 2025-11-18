How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels Basketball vs. Austin Peay Governors on Tuesday
OXFORD, Miss. – Playing in their fifth-straight home game to start the new season, the Ole Miss men's basketball team welcomes Austin Peay to the SJB Pavilion on Tuesday, November 18 for a 7 p.m. game on SEC Network+.
TEAM FACTS
Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 4-0, 0-0 SEC)
Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (48-24) • 285-122 career record (14th Season)
Austin Peay Governors (Record: 3-1, 0-0 ASUN)
Head Coach: Corey Gipson • 3rd Season at Austin Peay (36-36) • 58-47 career record (4th Season)
ON THE AIR
Television/Online: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada
Analyst: Kermit Davis
OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Gary Darby
Analyst: Murphy Holloway
SERIES HISTORY VS. AUSTIN PEAY
This will be the sixth game played between Ole Miss and Austin Peay, with the Rebels holding the series lead at 5-0.
LAST MEETING: January 3, 2015 (W, 92-63, Oxford, Miss.)
• Ole Miss dominated the game from the start, holding a 13-point lead at the half before going on to win by 29.
• Jarvis Summers (Ole Miss): 18 points, two rebounds, four assists.
• Khalil Davis (Austin Peay): 20 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal.
SCOUTING THE GOVERNORS
Austin Peay has gotten off to a 3-1 start in the 2025-26 campaign, picking up wins over Bryan, Air Force, and UNC Greensboro so far this season. Their loss came in a road game at Wyoming.
The Governors have been paced this season by sophomore Tate McCubbin, who has averaged 16.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The six-foot eight-inch McCubbin has also dealt out 10 assists and collected nine steals on defense.
Currently in his third season at the helm, head coach Corey Gipson leads the Governors, having won 36 games at Austin Peay. He was previously the head coach at Northwestern State during the 2022-23 season where he won 22 games.
Hosting Cal State Bakersfield, Ole Miss earned one final victory in front of a capacity sellout crowd, defeating the Roadrunners 82-60.
"WHOOP" THERE IT IS
Ole Miss defended their home court to move to 3-0 on the new season in their toughest matchup to date, taking down Memphis 83-77 in front of a raucous crowd.
While the two would go back-and-forth to begin the matchup, the Tigers held their final lead midway through the first half as Ole Miss stepped in front and held the visitors at bay.
Newcomer Ilias Kamardine continued to dazzle and impress, as he paced the Rebels with 26 points by going 11-14 from the field, knocking down a trio of three pointers while adding four rebounds, four assists and a block and steal on defense.
Senior guard Kezza Giffa made his first start of the season and took advantage of his opportunity with 15 points while dishing out five assists with zero turnovers.
The win gave Ole Miss a win in six of the last nine meetings with Memphis, while the Rebels have won five straight games when playing in Oxford.
KEPT IT ROLLING
In their second game of the season, the Rebels handled Louisiana Monroe 86-65. AJ Storr led Ole Miss with 19 points, connecting on four shots from beyond the arc for the second game in a row. Ilias Kamardine loaded the box score, dropping 15 points while dishing out seven assists with a block and three steals on defense.
