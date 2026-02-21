Ole Miss Basketball vs. Florida Gators Start Time and TV Channel in Major SEC Clash

OXFORD, Miss. – Back in the SJB Pavilion, the Ole Miss men's basketball team will take on No. 11 Florida on Saturday, February 21 at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 11-15, 3-10 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (55-39) • 292-137 career record (14th Season)

Florida Gators (Record: 20-6, 11-2 SEC)

Head Coach: Todd Golden • 4th Season at Florida (96-39) • 153-75 career record (7th Season)

ON THE AIR

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Richard Cross

Analyst: Chris Spatola

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. FLORIDA

Ole Miss and Florida have played 120 times in a men's basketball series that dates back to 1940. While the Gators lead 71-49, the Rebels hold an edge when playing in Oxford 33-23, winners of four straight when playing at home including a 103-85 game in the most recent matchup in 2024.

LAST MEETING: March 8, 2025 (L, 71-90, Gainesville, Fla.)

• In the final game of the regular season, Ole Miss traveled to No. 5 Florida and fell to the eventual national champions by 19.

• Sean Pedulla (Ole Miss): 22 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal.

• Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida): 23 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one block.

SCOUTING THE GATORS

The defending national champions come to Oxford with a season record of 20-6 and SEC record of 11-2, sitting in first place in the conference standings.

They earned notable wins in their non-conference slate over Florida State, Miami, and Providence, and have picked up ranked wins within the SEC over No. 18 Georgia, No. 21 Tennessee, No. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 23 Alabama, and No. 25 Kentucky. They currently hold the No. 12 spot in the latest AP Poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, and rank No. 6 in KenPom and No. 9 in the NET.

An elite scoring and rebounding team, the Gators are led in points per game by forward Thomas Haugh at 17.2, and are paced on the glass by the nation's leading rebounder in Rueben Chinyelu at 12.0 per game. Chinyelu paces the SEC and ranks third in the country with 16 double-doubles on the season.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

- Rebounds per game, 46.0, 1st

- Rebound margin, +14.7, 1st

- Offense rebounds per game, 16.4, 1st

- Defensive rebounds per game, 29.6, 6th

- Scoring margin, +15.0, 13th

- Points per game, 86.1, 18th

- Fastbreak points per game, 16.3, 16th

- Blocks points per game, 5.0, 22nd

Florida is led by Todd Golden in his fourth year at the helm, with the Gators accumulating 96 wins under his watch. He has led the program to the NCAA Tournament in each of his last two years winning the national title in 2025.

While at San Francisco, the Dons won 57 games under Golden during three seasons, highlighted by a 24-win season in 2021-22 when they earned an NCAA Tournament berth.

