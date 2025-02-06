How To Watch: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Hosts Oklahoma
Thursday will mark just the sixth meeting all-time between the Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners women's basketball programs, and it will be their first as conference foes.
The Rebels have won back-to-back road games over Georgia and Vanderbilt, and they now return to the friendly confines of the SJB Pavilion to take on the No. 15 Sooners. Oklahoma has dropped back-to-back games against nationally-ranked opponents, falling to LSU on the road and Kentucky at home in recent days.
Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has long built her program on the defensive side of the ball, and the same was true against Vanderbilt on Sunday. The Rebels will look to lean into that identity again when the Sooners take the floor.
"Us playing team defense," McPhee-McCuin said of the Rebels' win over Vandy. "They're so good from a schematic standpoint that if you try to play one-on-one against them, they're going to get open shots, and they don't miss them. For us, it was complete team defense.
"I don't remember them having a lot of open looks, and so that made them have to work really hard. By the time they got to the fourth quarter, I don't know how much they had their legs."
Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Oklahoma on Thursday night.
WHO: No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Oklahoma (16-6, 4-5 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (15-6, 6-3 SEC)
WHEN: Feb. 6 -- 6:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada
Color: Lindsay King
Reporter: Loral Winn
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Graham Doty