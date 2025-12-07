Ole Miss Football's Pete Golding Addresses Staffers Leaving For Lane Kiffin, LSU

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to host a first-round matchup against the Tulane Green Wave in the College Football Playoff with the program clinchign its first berth in school history.

After a chaotic stretch in the Magnolia State, the Ole Miss Rebels saw Lane Kiffin depart Oxford for the head coaching gig with the LSU Tigers.

Once Kiffin's intentions were revealed, the Ole Miss administration quickly elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to take control of the program as the next full-time head coach where he will lead the Rebels into the postseason.

But there have been and will be challenges along the way with Kiffin bringing a myriad of staffers with him to Baton Rouge - including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

After boarding the plane with Kiffin last Sunday, Weis Jr. made his intentions clear for his future, but has been granted the opportunity to coach in the College Football Playoff.

Now, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has weighed in on the decision to have Weis Jr. back in the building for the program's quest at a National Championship.

Pete Golding's Take:

“What happened on Sunday, some of those guys wanted to give themselves the opportunity after the season to be able to (say), ‘Hey, am I going to coach at LSU, or am I going to coach at Ole Miss, based on what’s best for me and my family at that time?'” Golding asked.

“There was never any indecision with Charlie. When he left on Sunday, that, ‘Hey, I’m 1,000% coaching in the game for the players, and I just want to give myself the opportunity after this season concludes, whether I want to coach at LSU, obviously, with Coach Kiffin, or come back to Ole Miss and continue to be the offensive coordinator.'”

“There was never any indecision whether he was going to coach in the game or not, and that’s for the players,” Golding continued. “That has nothing to do with me, that has nothing to do with (Kiffin), right?

“That was for the players to finish what he started. We were never nervous at all. Obviously, that being a public statement was the concern before the committee was going to meet on that Tuesday, but (Weis) gave us our word to (AD Keith Carter) and I on Sunday.”

“Look, I don’t know what will happen with all this,” Golding said. “But I can promise you one thing. I’m going to be there for the players to coach the playoffs, and we’re going to finish where we started.”

College Football Playoff Rankings:

Indiana (13-0)* Ohio State (12-1) Georgia (12-1)* Texas Tech (12-1)* Oregon (11-1) Ole Miss (11-1) Texas A&M (11-1) Oklahoma (10-2) Alabama (10-3) Miami (10-2) Tulane (11-2) James Madison (12-1)

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20 on TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

