Kermit Davis Returns Home: Ole Miss Basketball to Visit MTSU in December

Kermit Davis is going home.

Announced on Monday morning, Davis and Ole Miss basketball will be traveling to play Middle Tennessee on Dec. 16 to play the Blue Raiders in Murfreesboro.

It's far from the first time Ole Miss and MTSU have faced off since Davis took over at Ole Miss in 2018. In 2018, Ole Miss and MTSU played on a neutral court in Nashville, with Ole Miss winning 74-56. In 2019, the Rebels won again 82-64 playing in Oxford. This upcoming December game rounds out the triad.

Ole Miss has not completely rolled out their 2020-21 non-conference schedule, but we're starting to get more of a solid understanding of what it will look like.

The Rebels will open the season on Nov. 10 against New Orleans. Over Thanksgiving weekend, they'll travel to the Cayman Islands to play in an eight-team tournament. On December 5, Ole Miss will host Memphis at The Pavilion. Now, in mid-December they'll travel to Tennessee to play MTSU before the winter break.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.