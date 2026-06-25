3 Most Anticipated SEC Games for Ole Miss Rebels Next Season

The Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team nearly pulled off a March miracle this past season. Needing to win the SEC Tournament, the Rebels got all the way to the semifinals, where they dropped a heartbreaker in overtime to the eventual conference champions, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Even in defeat, it was clear that this program has a leader in head coach Chris Beard, who can get them to a place where they are a competitive team in the SEC on a yearly basis. Beard has created a complete overhaul of the roster, and the expectations are now far more than just sneaking into the NCAA Tournament.

The SEC has revealed every team's conference schedule for the upcoming season. While there's never an easy game on the slate, here are the three most anticipated games in the SEC season, excluding the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

1. Kentucky Wildcats x2

Jan 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Malachi Moreno (24) goes to the basket against Mississippi Rebels forward James Scott (4), guard Patton Pinkins (23) and guard Ilias Kamardine (6) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Kentucky Wildcats have not been the program that has carried the conference as of late, however, getting a win over the most storied program in the SEC is always a nice feather in the cap for any other team in the conference.

The Rebels will have two chances to do just that this season as they will welcome the Wildcats to Oxford and have a date set in Lexington. Sweeping the series with the Wildcats could be a huge decider if the Rebels are once again on the tournament bubble come March.

2. Arkansas Razorbacks

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks were the team to end the Rebels' March dreams this past season. This season, Coach Beard has a chance to pick up a win in one of the hardest places to play in the SEC.

Revenge may be on the mind of the Rebels, but the past is the past. Stealing a game inside Bud Walton Arena is the kind of moment that many don't get the chance to do.

3. Tennessee Volunteers

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers gather around head coach Rick Barnes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are going to be right up there with the Florida Gators as the most talented teams in the SEC.

The Rebels will get one crack at Rick Barnes' squad this season, and it will be in one of the biggest home games for the folks in Oxford. This may be the most talented team to visit the SJB Pavilion this upcoming season. It's a massive chance for the Rebels to make some noise in the conference.

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