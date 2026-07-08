Ole Miss Rebel Men's Basketball and head coach Chris Beard have a solid history with international prospects as of late.

And now, after last year’s success with Illias Kamerdine, it appears they are trying to continue that trend, this time from Australia.

According to reports, the Rebels have signed Austrailian guard Ben Henshall, who spent the last three seasons playing professional basketball with Perth Wildcats

Before the 2025 draft, he attended the NBA draft combine and withdrew his name, prompting him to look at college ball. He decided to re-sign with his old team, then was auto-eligible for the draft but was not selected.

How He Will Fit Schematically with the Rebels

Ole Miss forward Romello White reacts after defeating South Carolina in a SEC Men's Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Chris Beard is looking for Henshall to bring the talent the Rebels need to bounce back after their questionable 2025-2026 season. He joins alongside starters Kamardine, a France native, and Patton Pinkins, and joins the new crowd with the six transfers, Adam Clark, Dasear Haskins, Roman Siulepa, as well as more.

Beard has a love for strong wings who can defend across the court, move the basketball, and make intellectual decisions. Henshall finds himself checking each box. He uses his size to his advantage to guard multiple positions as well as handling the ball and contributing on offense.

He is still moldable, especially at his young age, allowing him to grow physically and offensively. His background in professional basketball gives him an edge in basketball IQ, but he has room to develop his skills further.

His Past

Playing at guard, the 6’5” from Perth, Western Australia, can develop into an elite 3-point shooter. In his last season, he averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game and shot 30.9% from three.

He played for the Australian senior men’s national team and was part of the gold-medal-winning team at the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup. One of his most impressive career moments came in four games during the Asia Cup qualifiers, with 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

Henshall shot 46 percent from the floor and 35 percent from the 3-point line for the Perth team. Henshall continued to play for the Otago Nuggets of the New Zealand Basketball League, averaging 19.9 points per game.

Why is he important?

Henshall has been a contributor to Australia in national competition, giving him an understanding of high-pressure games that is essential when SEC play begins, and the Rebels need quick adjustments and leadership, even though he is a newcomer.

After another roster turnover, Beard wanted players who fit his style rather than choosing the highest-rated transfers. His versatility could push him to become the next Ole Miss basketball star and contribute almost immediately.

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