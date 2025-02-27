Ole Miss Basketball Drops Lopsided Road Game to No. 1 Auburn
The Ole Miss Rebels dropped their third consecutive game as they traveled to No. 1 Auburn on Wednesday night, being blown out 106-76 as the Tigers completed the season sweep over the Rebels.
The loss to Auburn on Wednesday comes on the heels of the Rebels dropping games to Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. As a team, Ole Miss shot 47.1 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three and 74.2 percent from the free throw line. Auburn, by comparison, shot a blistering 59.6 percent from the field, 52.4 percent from three and 81.8 percent from the charity stripe.
The top-ranked Tigers dominated for the entirety of the game, including starting the contest with six consecutive made field goals, giving them an early 15-7 lead.
This lead was quickly increased to 31-12 just 10 minutes into the game.
Ole Miss also had a brief hot start, draining its first three field goal attempts of the game, but out of its next 10 attempts, only two were converted, shooting just 38 percent, while Auburn shot 76 percent on the same amount of field goal attempts.
Ole Miss did have a stretch in the latter stages of the first half where it knocked over a 20-point deficit down to an eight-point difference. Still, Auburn never relinquished its lead and only had 50 seconds of game time where the score was tied.
The second half was more of the same as the Rebels looked to be no match for the dominant No. 1 team in the country as Auburn continued to expand its lead, holding at least a 15-point lead for a majority of the half.
Auburn was led by player of the year candidate Johni Broome with his 14th game this season with 20 or more points, finishing the night with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Ole Miss was led in scoring by Sean Pedulla with 14 points, and he was joined in double digits by Jaemyn Brakefield (13), Dre Davis (12), Matthew Murrell (12) and Malik Dia (11).
With the loss, the Rebels fall to 19-9 and 8-7 in conference play, and they will return home for their next game on Saturday when they host Oklahoma at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.