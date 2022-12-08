Ole Miss Basketball Game Nine Opponent Preview: Valparaiso Crusaders

OXFORD, Miss. – The Rebels look to bounce back after a disappointing performance saw them fall to the Memphis Tigers 68-57 last Saturday.

Memphis overwhelmed Ole Miss in the first half as their aggressive style of play and fast-paced offense garnered a 22-point lead before the first half ended. While the Rebels showed some fight in the second half they simply were outworked at times and the atmosphere in the FedEx Forum was too much to overcome.

After a weeklong break, the Rebels are set to play the Valparaiso Crusaders Dec. 10 at 2:00 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion. The extra rest and film study should show the Rebels what they need to work on ahead of their next opponent.

Here is a preview of what the Rebels can expect from Saturday’s matchup against the Crusaders.

Valparaiso Crusaders

2022 Record: 4-6

Head Coach: Matt Lottich (seventh season)

Lottich holds a record of 101-102 since being brought in to coach the team in 2016.

Leaders

Forward: Ben Krikke

Senior forward Ben Krikke averaged 14.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 1.6 APG in 2021. He nearly added one block and one steal per game too.

In ten games this season Krikke is averaging 20.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 0.7 APG.

Guard: Kobe King

Senior guard Kobe King averaged 14.0 PPG, 4.7RPG, 1.3 APG in 2021.

King is averaging 17.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.1 APG this season.

Players to watch

Guard: Quinton Green

Senior guard Quinton Green has not played since the 2018 season in which he only saw two games of action. That year he averaged 6 PPG, 3RPG, and 0.5 APG.

Four years later and through ten games Green is averaging 11.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, and 0.9 SPG.

Guard: Preston Ruediger

Sophomore guard Preston Ruedinger averaged 3.3 PPG, 1.5 RPG, and 1.7 APG in 2021.

This year he is averaging just 2.4 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 1.0 APG. While the young guard is only shooting 23.1 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from three, he is shooting 80 percent from the free throw line. The Rebels need to try and prevent themselves from fouling him if he is on the court late in the contest.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.



Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here