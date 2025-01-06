Ole Miss Basketball Remains in AP Top 25 For Week 10
Ole Miss is still in the hunt for a run to the postseason after securing a win over Georgia to start SEC play.
The Rebels (12-2, 1-0) appeared at No. 23 in the AP Poll for Week 10 following their SEC-opening victory over Georgia.
Ole Miss secured a 10-point victory over the Dawgs on Saturday in the conference opener, thus giving the club an inside track to a solid start in SEC play. The Rebels return to the court on Wednesday to take on Arkansas in Fayetteville before returning to the SJB Pavilion for a showdown with LSU.
Ole Miss was looking for a rebound after losing by 17 to Memphis on the road to close out the 2024 calendar year. On Saturday, the Rebels held Georgia to 29.3% shooting from the field in a win.
The Rebels came out swinging to begin the second half, outscoring Georgia 18-4 in the opening nine minutes of the second half to build a 44-32 lead.
Four Rebels had two baskets apiece in the balanced surge, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, while limiting Georgia to 2-of-14 from the field. Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 15 points apiece while Malik Dia led the team with seven rebounds.
Georgia was 17-of-58 from the field and 2-of-18 from three-point range.
"I've got a lot of belief in faith and our guys," Rebels coach Chris Beard said postgame. "I see it on a daily basis in practice and the film room. I'll see if I feel the same way after the film, but I feel pretty confident in this. We fought."
AP Top 25
- Tennessee
- Auburn
- Iowa State
- Duke
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Marquette
- Florida
- UConn
- Texas A&M
- Kansas
- Houston
- Illinois
- Mississippi State
- Oregon
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma
- Gonzaga
- Memphis
- Purdue
- West Virginia
- UCLA
- Ole Miss
- Michigan
- Utah State