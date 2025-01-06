The Grove Report

Ole Miss Basketball Remains in AP Top 25 For Week 10

The Ole Miss Rebels aren't moving outside the AP Top 25 following a win over Georgia.

Cole Thompson

Jan 4, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Ole Miss is still in the hunt for a run to the postseason after securing a win over Georgia to start SEC play.

The Rebels (12-2, 1-0) appeared at No. 23 in the AP Poll for Week 10 following their SEC-opening victory over Georgia.

Ole Miss secured a 10-point victory over the Dawgs on Saturday in the conference opener, thus giving the club an inside track to a solid start in SEC play. The Rebels return to the court on Wednesday to take on Arkansas in Fayetteville before returning to the SJB Pavilion for a showdown with LSU.

Ole Miss was looking for a rebound after losing by 17 to Memphis on the road to close out the 2024 calendar year. On Saturday, the Rebels held Georgia to 29.3% shooting from the field in a win.

The Rebels came out swinging to begin the second half, outscoring Georgia 18-4 in the opening nine minutes of the second half to build a 44-32 lead.

Four Rebels had two baskets apiece in the balanced surge, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, while limiting Georgia to 2-of-14 from the field.  Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 15 points apiece while Malik Dia led the team with seven rebounds.

Georgia was 17-of-58 from the field and 2-of-18 from three-point range.

"I've got a lot of belief in faith and our guys," Rebels coach Chris Beard said postgame. "I see it on a daily basis in practice and the film room. I'll see if I feel the same way after the film, but I feel pretty confident in this. We fought."

AP Top 25

  1. Tennessee
  2. Auburn
  3. Iowa State
  4. Duke
  5. Alabama
  6. Kentucky
  7. Marquette
  8. Florida
  9. UConn
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Kansas
  12. Houston
  13. Illinois
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Oregon
  16. Michigan State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. Gonzaga
  19. Memphis
  20. Purdue
  21. West Virginia
  22. UCLA
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Michigan
  25. Utah State
COLE THOMPSON

Cole Thompson is a reporter and columnist covering the NFL and college sports for SI's Fan Nation. A 2016 graduate from The University of Alabama, follow him on Twitter @MrColeThompson

