How Did Ole Miss Basketball Land One of the Top International Prospects?
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels staff have reconstructed the roster in Oxford this offseason after adding near double-digit newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
After a Sweet 16 berth in March, the Rebels carried their momentum onto the recruiting scene where the program began stacking talent in various ways.
One critical addition for the Ole Miss program came in international star Ilias Kamardine after he revealed a commitment to the Rebels this offseason.
The 6-foot-5 combo guard is a former MVP and tournament champion at the FIBA U20 Eurobasket while dominating overseas.
Kamardine, an experienced piece, turns 22-years-old in October and plays for Dijon in Pro A with college coaches salivating at the potential he attains moving forward.
During the 2024-25 season, the international guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, one steal and 2.4 rebounds in the EuroCup while showcasing his dynamic game.
Kamardine is a prospect that continues evolving as a shooter after shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, 39 percent from three-point range and 79 percent from the free throw line this year.
How did the Rebels secure the veteran international piece and ultimately get him to make his way to Oxford?
“It’s just such a small world now,” Beard said. “You can literally know about a guy in Spain or Russia or France or Italy just like you know of somebody in Jackson, Mississippi. So I think just the access to the information. Basketball is a small world and, if you’re really good at it, there’s all sorts of connectors.
“Certainly on our staff, Brian Burg was the lead recruiter and everyone on our staff did a great job on these players. We were able to develop a relationship with Ilas and his family, his representation, his basketball family. So just excited that he trusts us with his next step in his basketball future.”
Now, Kamardine is set to take on an integral role for the Ole Miss Rebels squad during the 2025-26 season with the program looking to make noise once again.
