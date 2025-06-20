How Did Ole Miss Basketball Land One of the Top International Prospects?

🇫🇷 Ilias Kamardine has a chance to be a star guard for Ole Miss next season



Kamardine has put together an incredible display of star level shotmaking in his past 10 games.



The 21-year old guard is averaging 12.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG and 3.4 APG on 44% FG



He’s scoring at all 3 levels… pic.twitter.com/Xu53B7M8PY