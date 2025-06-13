Ole Miss Basketball Set to Host Miami Hurricanes in 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge
OXFORD, Miss. – ESPN announced their slate for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge on Thursday, setting Ole Miss up with a home game against Miami on Tuesday, December 2 in the SJB Pavilion.
Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
This will be the third iteration of the series with Ole Miss owning a 2-0 record in the event, one of five SEC programs to have won both their matchups to date.
While the conferences tied in year one, winning seven games each, the SEC dominated in 2024 with a 14-2 advantage.
Ole Miss defeated eventual Final Four team NC State in 2023, 72-52 in Oxford, before traveling to Louisville last season and picking up an 86-63 victory.
Over their two appearances, the Rebels own the largest margin of victory among all 32 teams that have participated at +43 and have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game.
The team recently announced their roster for the upcoming 2025-26 season, and began summer practice on Monday, June 9.
Ole Miss will feature four returners, eight transfers, and four first-year players under head coach Chris Beard in his third season in Oxford.
After a difficult 2024-25 campaign in which longtime head coach Jim Larranaga stepped down, Miami announced their new hire at the helm in Jai Lucas as the Hurricanes aim to bounce back in 2025-26.
