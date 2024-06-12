Ole Miss Hoops Releases Roster For 2024-25 Season
After a disappointing ending to the 2024 season, the Ole Miss Rebels were left on the outside-looking-in of the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels then declined an invite to the NIT and turned their attention to revamping the roster for a tournament run in 2025.
Chris Beard looks to have found his guys and retained some key playmakers whose SEC experience will be crucial in a loaded league.
Ole Miss men's basketball went to social media to introduce the new roster this week, and you can find a list below.
0 - Malik Dia
1 - Mikeal Brown-Jones
2 - TJ Caldwell
3 - Sean Pedulla
4 - Jaemyn Brakefield
5 - Jaylen Murray
6 - Robert Cowherd
7 - Davon Barnes
8 - Eduardo Klafke
10 - John Bol
11 - Matthew Murrell
14 - Dre Davis
21 - Ja'Von Benson
22 - Max Smith
31 - Zach Day
55 - Cam Brent
The Rebels retained key pieces of last year's squad like JuJu Murray, Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield, and their experience in the SEC will be vital if Ole Miss wants to break through and make noise in the second season under Beard. Robert Cowherd and TJ Caldwell are great pieces as well after seeing meaningful minutes in conference play last year.
Chris Beard also knew his team had to get more physical around the rim as the Rebels were practically a non-factor in the paint battles for buckets and rebounds. New additions like Belmont transfer Malik Dia and McDonald's All-American Jon Bol are tasked with getting it done in on the glass for the Rebs this year.
The Rebels have posted the official roster online as the march to March is underway in Oxford.