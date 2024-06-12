The Grove Report

Ole Miss Hoops Releases Roster For 2024-25 Season

The Ole Miss Rebels roster has been overhauled in year two under Chris Beard with new talent and doses of returning production.

Jackson Harris

Jan 30, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard huddles his team near the end of the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
After a disappointing ending to the 2024 season, the Ole Miss Rebels were left on the outside-looking-in of the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels then declined an invite to the NIT and turned their attention to revamping the roster for a tournament run in 2025.

Chris Beard looks to have found his guys and retained some key playmakers whose SEC experience will be crucial in a loaded league.

Ole Miss men's basketball went to social media to introduce the new roster this week, and you can find a list below.

0 - Malik Dia

1 - Mikeal Brown-Jones

2 - TJ Caldwell

3 - Sean Pedulla

4 - Jaemyn Brakefield

5 - Jaylen Murray

6 - Robert Cowherd

7 - Davon Barnes

8 - Eduardo Klafke

10 - John Bol

11 - Matthew Murrell

14 - Dre Davis

21 - Ja'Von Benson

22 - Max Smith

31 - Zach Day

55 - Cam Brent

The Rebels retained key pieces of last year's squad like JuJu Murray, Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield, and their experience in the SEC will be vital if Ole Miss wants to break through and make noise in the second season under Beard. Robert Cowherd and TJ Caldwell are great pieces as well after seeing meaningful minutes in conference play last year.

Chris Beard also knew his team had to get more physical around the rim as the Rebels were practically a non-factor in the paint battles for buckets and rebounds. New additions like Belmont transfer Malik Dia and McDonald's All-American Jon Bol are tasked with getting it done in on the glass for the Rebs this year.

The Rebels have posted the official roster online as the march to March is underway in Oxford.

