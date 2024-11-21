Ole Miss Men's Basketball Announces ‘Semi-Pro’ Promotional Night vs. Oral Roberts
The Ole Miss Rebels have jumped out to a 4-0 start on the season, including a win over a talented Colorado State squad on Saturday. But the Rebels are finding ways to entice students and fans to keep supporting off the court as well.
In a video from Ole Miss Athletics on X, head coach Chris Beard announced that Thursday's matchup against Oral Roberts would be a Semi-Pro promotional night with multiple pieces of memorabilia available that are based on the film.
The promotion includes a Jackie Moon wig attached to an Ole Miss headband, free t-shirts, and free corn dogs for all students. The shirts and wigs are limited, so students that are interested should plan on arriving early.
Ole Miss Athletics also announced that a bus system would be running throughout the entire campus taking students directly to the SJB Pavilion.
The Rebels will be facing off against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. While the Golden Eagles are 2-3 overall this season, they are not a team that can be overlooked, especially offensively. Through the first five games they are averaging 81 points a game as a team, with five players shooting over 40 percent from the three point line.
One area of attack for the Rebels has to be the turnover battle as Oral Roberts is averaging 13 turnovers a game while the Rebels force 10 steals and over five blocks a game with an average of eight offensive turnovers.
The Rebels look to keep their hot streak rolling and improve to 5-0 and send the students into Thanksgiving break on a high with a unique promotion alongside with a win.