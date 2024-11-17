Mikeal Brown-Jones Reveals Ole Miss Basketball's Mentality in Win Over Colorado State
The Ole Miss Rebels got it done in Southaven, Mississippi, on Saturday afternoon in a 84-69 win over Colorado State. The Rebels have now started the year 4-0 before heading home to take on a feisty Oral Roberts squad on Thursday.
One player who had a big game against Colorado State was forward Mikeal Brown-Jones who dropped 14 points over 12 minutes of play.
"I think it was big time for our team just for us to realize where we can score at," Brown-Jones said. "Obviously tonight for us was inside."
In the second half, the Rebels' lead went from 20 down to nine, and Brown-Jones mentioned how Ole Miss needed to stay focused in the closing minutes. He revealed some key talking points that the Rebels had down the stretch during timeouts.
"For me, it was for us to stay poised as a team," Brown-Jones said. "Colorado State is a great team. They have a lot of great players on their team that can really shoot. We knew they were going to make a run, but the maturity in our team showed tonight, and it allowed us to get this win."
The Rams were able to hit some threes late in the game to narrow the Ole Miss advantage, but having to weather a run from Colorado State was something the Rebels expected, and they managed to do so.
"It's basketball, that kind of stuff is gonna happen," Brown-Jones said when asked about the Rams three point success. "It was a group effort...it shows me and the rest of the team that we can overcome runs and stay poised in big moments and still come away with wins."
The Rebels seem confident in the early part of this season, but the level of competition will increase as the year goes on. Ole Miss next hosts Oral Roberts on Thursday before flying out to San Diego to take on BYU in the Rady Children's Invitational.