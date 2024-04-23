Rebels Guard Austin Nunez Enters Transfer Portal, Per Report
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball program are losing a guard to the transfer portal, reports indicated on Tuesday afternoon.
On3 was the first to report the news that sophomore Austin Nunez was set to test the portal waters in search of his third school in as many seasons. Nunez's career began at Arizona State where he appeared in 28 games with two starts as a freshman.
In the 2023-24 season with the Rebels, Nunez appeared in 30 of the team's 32 games, averaging 6.6 minutes per game. He finished the year with a total of 21 points, 14 rebounds and 17 assists.
Nunez is the second guard in as many days to depart Ole Miss' program via the portal, joining Brandon Murray who entered the transfer ranks on Monday.
The story isn't all about departures for Ole Miss, however, as the Rebels have also added some key pieces in the transfer market in recent days. Since Saturday, April 13, the Rebels have locked up commitments from transfers Mikeal Brown-Jones (F), Malik Dia (F), Dre Davis (G), and Davon Barnes (G).