Ole Miss Rebels Basketball Star, Ohio State Transfer Named to Wooden Award Watch List
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – For her sixth individual honor of the 2025-26 season, Cotie McMahon has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Women's Watch List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club John R. Wooden Award®, presented by Principal, announced this week.
This marks the second time that the Ohio State transfer has been honored to the prestigious list, earning the recognition the past two years. Both seasons she was also named to the Wooden Award midseason top 25 list and last year she earned a spot on the late midseason top 20 list.
McMahon has been named to three other watch lists this season, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Preseason Top 20 Watch List, the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Watch List and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Preseason Watch List. She was also recognized by the conference's coaches and media as an All-SEC Preseason Second Team honoree.
Tabbed as the top transfer forward, according to ESPN, McMahon has been on fire for the Rebels in their first three games of the season.
Averaging 17.0 points per game on a .567 clip from the field, the four-time All-America honorable mention and seven-time All-Conference selection will take Ole Miss to new heights during the 2025-26 season.
Selected by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list comprises 50 student-athletes who are front runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball: the Wooden Award All-American Team™ and the Wooden Award® Most Outstanding Player.
The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2026 John R. Wooden Award® Women's Player of the Year.
Players not selected for the list remain eligible for inclusion on the Wooden Award® midseason, late-season list, and the National Ballot. The National Ballot will feature 15 top players who have demonstrated to their universities that they meet or exceed the Wooden Award® qualifications.
Celebrating its 50th year, the Wooden Award will feature special programming throughout the season with first winner and ambassador Marques Johnson, culminating in the 2026 John R. Wooden Award presented by Principal. Winners and All Americans will be honored at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Friday, April 10, 2026.
