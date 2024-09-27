Ole Miss Rebels' Chris Beard Sees 'Opportunities' in Upcoming Season
In Thursday's press conference, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Chris Beard talked about all the "opportunities" his team has to prove itself this season.
Despite finishing the 2023-2024 season with a solid 20-12 record, the Rebels dropped 11 of their 18 conference games, including a devastating loss in the SEC Tournament to Texas A&M.
This season, Beard is not fazed by this and is ready for the upcoming challenge.
"I just think we have opportunities, and as a player and as a coach, that's all you can ask for," Beard said. "You have a schedule that'll give you some opportunities to to open some doors that need to be open."
Beard went in depth about the toughness of the Rebels' schedule, listing all the teams that played in NCAA Tournament last season, how they utilized the transfer portal, recruitment and the remaining players from each school, giving some insight to the fans and media about what to expect for each game.
He also told the media that he already spoke to the players and discussed with them the mentality they need to carry. Beard believes Ole Miss needs to focus on "being one percent better than yesterday," and that if all the players carry that mindset, they're going to be a very good team this year.
That sentiment was shared by guard Sean Pedulla this week, and the makeup of the Rebels' roster was a deciding factor in his decision to transfer to Ole Miss from Virginia Tech.
"I think it just came down to what roster I thought needed me the most and what team could win to the level I think I need to win at," Pedulla said. "I feel like with the roster that we had and how Coach Beard had sold me on the way this team was going to function, I felt like it was the best fit for me."
The goal for Ole Miss this year is to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 and make a run in the postseason. The Rebs will tip off on Oct. 27 in a charity exhibition at home against Illinois followed by the first regular season game on Nov. 4 as they take on Long Island to start what they hope is another winning season.