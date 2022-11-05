Ole Miss Forward Myles Burns 'Extremely Confident' His Skills Will Translate to the SEC

OXFORD, Miss., -- The 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner for the Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team, with their home opener against the Alcorn State Braves set for Monday at 8 p.m. CT.

After a disappointing 2021-22 season, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis brought in four new faces via the NCAA Transfer Portal to fill out his roster. Ole Miss forward Myles Burns was part of Davis' portal haul, and for good reason, as he recently helped lead the Loyola New Orleans Wolfpack to their first NAIA National Title since 1945.

Burns assembled an impressive resume with the Wolfpack, being named a four-time All-American, three-time First-Team All-SSAC honoree, and three-time SSAC Defensive Player of the Year in four years with the program.

Burns met with the media on Friday to discuss the upcoming season and believes his skills will translate to the SEC.

"I'm extremely confident," Burns told reporters. "The main thing is just remembering who I am and what I do best. My niche is playing hard and playing defense so if I stick to that, I can excel in this [conference]."

Coming off a national title last year, Burns is no stranger to the grind. He was however quick to admit that training in the SEC is harder than it was in the NAIA.

"We work three times as hard as we did at [Loyola]," Burns said. "But I'm used to the grind and working hard. You're going to work harder when you move up a level. It's worth it."

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss Rebels in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.