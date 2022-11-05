Skip to main content

Ole Miss Forward Myles Burns 'Extremely Confident' His Skills Will Translate to the SEC

Ole Miss Rebels Forward Myles Burns is ready to take on the SEC after winning the NAIA Championship last season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss., -- The 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner for the Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team, with their home opener against the Alcorn State Braves set for Monday at 8 p.m. CT. 

After a disappointing 2021-22 season, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis brought in four new faces via the NCAA Transfer Portal to fill out his roster. Ole Miss forward Myles Burns was part of Davis' portal haul, and for good reason, as he recently helped lead the Loyola New Orleans Wolfpack to their first NAIA National Title since 1945.  

Burns assembled an impressive resume with the Wolfpack, being named a four-time All-American, three-time First-Team All-SSAC honoree, and three-time SSAC Defensive Player of the Year in four years with the program.

Burns met with the media on Friday to discuss the upcoming season and believes his skills will translate to the SEC. 

"I'm extremely confident," Burns told reporters. "The main thing is just remembering who I am and what I do best. My niche is playing hard and playing defense so if I stick to that, I can excel in this [conference]."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Coming off a national title last year, Burns is no stranger to the grind. He was however quick to admit that training in the SEC is harder than it was in the NAIA.

"We work three times as hard as we did at [Loyola]," Burns said. "But I'm used to the grind and working hard. You're going to work harder when you move up a level. It's worth it."

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss Rebels in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Ole Miss basketball
Basketball

Ole Miss Forward Myles Burns 'Extremely Confident' His Skills Will Translate to the SEC

By Ben King
Ole Miss Men's Basketball 5
Football

‘The Grind is Different in the SEC’: Ole Miss Rebels’ Forward Theo Akwuba Emphasizes Daily Competitiveness

By Adam Rapier
Lane Kiffin 2
Football

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Rated Most Likable Coach in College Football

By Ben King
Nick Broeker
Football

‘They Remember What You Do in November’: Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker on Rebels’ Mindset Going Forward

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19326252
Football

SEC Fan Nation Staff Predictions for Week 10

By Matthew Postins
Quinshon Judkins
Football

Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins Named Semifinalist for Freshman of the Year

By Ben King
Tasean Young-Stieff
Recruiting

Rebels Crack Top Schools for Virginia WR Young-Stieff

By The Grove Report Staff
Ole Miss Men's Basketball 5
Basketball

Ole Miss Rebels Forwards Jaemyn Brakefield, Jayveous McKinnis Are Confident in Freshman Teammate Ewin

By Adam Rapier