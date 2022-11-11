Ole Miss Basketball Game Two Opponent Preview: Florida Atlantic Owls

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels have started the season 1-0, defeating the Alcorn State Braves 73-58 on Monday, and they hope to be 2-0 by the end of the week after their game against the Florida Atlantic Owls this Friday.

The Rebels begin the season with four consecutive home games before hitting the road on Nov. 24 for their game against the Stanford Cardinal. Ole Miss hosts the Florida Atlantic Owls on Friday, Nov. 11, at 6:00 p.m. CT. They get a few days of recovery before facing the Chattanooga Mocs on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. CT, and then they end their streak of home games by welcoming the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks to Oxford on Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Here is a preview of what the Rebels can expect from Friday's matchup against the Owls.

Florida Atlantic Owls

2022 Record: 1-0

Head Coach: Dusty May (fourth season)

May holds a record of 50-40 after being hired in March of 2018.

Leaders

Guard: Michael Forrest

Senior guard Michael Forrest averaged 13 PPG, 3 RPG, and 3 APG in 2021. He is also a member of the 1,000-point club.

Forrest did not play in the Owls’ first game of the season versus the Lynn Knights.

Guard: Bryan Greenlee

Junior guard Bryan Greenlee averaged 9.8 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3.3 APG, and 1.2 SPG in 2021.

Greenlee had seven points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in his first game of the 2022 season.

Guard: Jalen Gaffney

Junior guard Jalen Gaffney averaged 4 PPG, 1.5 RPG, and 2 APG in the 2021 season.

Gaffney made significant contributions in his first game of the 2022 season, registering 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Players to watch

Guard: Johnell Davis

Sophomore guard Johnell Davis posted averages of 6.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1 APG, and 1.1 SPG in 2021.

He appears to have a made leap this year as he scored a team high 15 points and shot the three ball at a 40% clip in the Owls first game of this season.

Forward: Giancarlo Rosado

Sophomore forward Giancarlo Rosado averaged 7.2 PPG, 3 RPG, 0.4 BPG, and 0.4 SPG in 2021.

The young forward already has an NBA ready body as he stands 6’8 and weighs 247 pounds. Rosaldo is a physical forward as he scored eight points and grabbed ten rebounds in his first game of the season.

The Owls are a young team, which means everyone is competing for more minutes, so the Rebels need to be locked in on the boards and be extra attentive on the defense end.

