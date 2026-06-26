Ole Miss Rebels Host 5-Star Recruit on Official Visit
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The Ole Miss Rebels have already delivered some memorable moments in the Chris Beard era but the program still has sights set on greater heights as he heads into his third year at the helm.
The expectations are clear when looking at how Ole Miss is looking to address its empty 2027 recruiting class. The Rebels have yet to land their first commitment but that could soon be changing if the Ole Miss coaching staff can capitalize on some major opportunities,
This is highlighted by a massive official visit that took place in Oxford earlier this week for one of the best players in the 2027 cycle.
5-Star Gabe Nesmith Visits Ole Miss Basketball
Ole Miss hosted 2027 five-star forward Gabe Nesmith for an official visit earlier this week, per reports from On3's Joe Tipton. He also recently completed official visits with Vanderbilt and Providence.
A product of the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta, Nesmith also played for Prolific Prep, a prestigious basketball academy that has produced multiple NBA players including former No. 2 overall pick and current Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green.
Standing at 6-5, 180 pounds, Nesmith is the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2027 class. He's also received offers from teams like Kansas, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, NC State, USC, Arizona State, Washington, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Florida State and more. Expect this list to grow as the recruiting process continues.
If Nesmith were to choose Ole Miss, he would become the Rebels' first commitment in the 2027 class.
Ole Miss has extended offers to some elite five-star players like point guards Nasir Anderson and Cayden Daughtry, Kentucky commit Ryan Hampton and center Lewis Uvwo along with four-star recruits in guards Jarvis Hayes Jr., Chase Lumpkin, Jalen Davis, Deshawn Dillon and Kevin Savage, forwards Josh Leonard, Asa Montgomery and Dawson Battie, and center Caleb Ourigou.
With no commits in the 2027 class yet for Ole Miss, it's worth taking a look at who the Rebels have arriving as freshman this fall in 2026 class.
Ole Miss currently had three players in the 2026 cycle. The Rebels have already signed four-star guard Jaron Saulsberry along with holding commitments from guard Yohance Connor and forward Daniel Patton.
Expect Beard and the Rebels to continue attacking the recruiting trail as the offseason goes on.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Ole Miss Rebels On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7