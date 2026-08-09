Paul Finebaum Questions Whether Pete Golding Can Meet Ole Miss' Expectations

There will be plenty of conversations surrounding the Ole Miss Rebels as they enter the 2026 season. First-time head coach Pete Golding takes the reins of a talented program, and apparently, some college football analysts doubt Golding.

On the Paul Finebaum Show, a caller asked about Golding. Finebaum doesn't appear confident in his ability to lead the Rebels.

"You would have to work pretty hard to mess up this team with the talent it has," Finebaum said. "But I have some doubts about whether Golding can replicate last season because it's a completely different situation, as has been recited ad nauseam since he took over."

Finebaum is Wrong About Golding

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss enjoyed an incredible run to the College Football Playoff in 2025. Sure, Lane Kiffin was at the helm, but once Golding took over, the Rebels didn't skip a beat. There may be some bumps in the road, but he's clearly the right guy to take over the program.

In the SEC Media Preseason Poll, Ole Miss was picked to finish third in the conference, only trailing Georgia (1) and Texas (2). Those are lofty expectations, but Golding has retained his top players and sought out help in the transfer portal.

The biggest challenge that lies ahead is the schedule. The Rebels will face LSU, Georgia, Texas, and Oklahoma this season. Finebaum believes the daunting schedule could hurt their playoff chances.

"I think the Louisville game will be a test. I don't think that game is a slam dunk," Finebaum said. "Ole Miss should win, but how does Golding handle that [LSU] weekend? It will be unlike anything he has encountered." He later added, "I'm not as high on Ole Miss this year as many people were last week."

How the Rebels Can Live Up to the High Expectations

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy celebrates with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having two Heisman candidates in Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy will make life easier for Golding. They'll bring reliability and star power on the offensive end. This duo will keep Ole Miss alive in every game.

Golding built a new-look defense, with many transfer players filling in the secondary. If he can get that group to gel quickly, that would help ease the big-play woes that the Rebels suffered last season.

There will always be doubters, and it's not surprising that Golding has some. But he's checked all the boxes so far as an authentic and relatable coach. On top of that, Golding built an impressive 2027 recruiting class, laying the groundwork for success beyond this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.