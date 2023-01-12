2024 Four-Star PG Labaron Philon Lists Ole Miss in Top 6 Schools

MOBILE, Ala. -- 2024 four-star point guard Labaron Philon is down to six schools in his recruitment, and the Ole Miss Rebels have made the cut.

The other programs listed in Philon's top six are the Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas Jayhawks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Arkansas Razorbacks.

Philon has also received offers from the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, to name a few.

Philon is one of the nation's leading scorers this season, averaging over 40 ppg for Baker High School. The 6-foot-4, 177-pound recruit is rated as the No. 5 point guard in the 2024 class and the No. 1 basketball recruit in the state of Alabama.

The Mobile, Ala., native would be the highest-rated basketball recruit in program history if he decides to commit to Ole Miss.

Philon naming the Rebels as a finalist is the best news Ole Miss basketball has gotten recently, as the team is currently 0-4 in SEC play and on a five-game losing streak.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

