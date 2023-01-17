LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Ole Miss Rebels will be looking to secure their first conference win of the season when they travel to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night.

The Rebels have gotten off to a slow start in conference play this season as they are currently 0-5 versus SEC opponents, which has brought their record to a disappointing 8-9. The Gamecocks are not fairing much better than the Rebels, however, as they also sport a 8-9 overall record and a 1-3 record versus conference opponents.

It is the perfect time for Ole Miss to spark a turn around and get its first SEC win, as the Rebels are favored over the Gamecocks by -5.5 despite being in hostile territory.

Ole Miss is led in scoring by junior guard Matthew Murrell who is currently averaging 15.1 PPG, while South Carolina's leading scorer is freshman forward Gregory Jackson II who is also averaging 15.1 PPG.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Pregame

Forward Malique Ewin and guard Daeshun Ruffin will be out for the game versus South Carolina. Ruffin also missed Ole Miss' game last Saturday versus the Georgia Bulldogs due to illness.

