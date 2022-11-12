Skip to main content

Ole Miss Takes Down Florida Atlantic 80-67

The Ole Miss Rebels earned their second win of the season on Friday night over the Florida Atlantic Owls.
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team remains undefeated after beating the Florida Atlantic Owls 80-67 in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Friday night.

The Rebels started off slow against the Owls, leading by just nine points at the break, but managed to outlast Florida Atlantic 41-37 in the second half to pick up the win at home. 

Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield led the Rebels in scoring with 17 points, shooting a perfect 6-6 from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arc. Brakefield also led the Rebels in boards with a career-high eight.

Guard Matt Murrell finished second on the team in scoring with 10 points, shooting a sporadic 3-11 from the field, and center Robert Allen notched his second double-digit point game in a row with 10.

As a group, the Rebels shot 50.8 percent from the field and an even 40.0 percent from outside the three-point line.

Ole Miss is now 2-0 going into its third game of the season versus the Chattanooga Mocs on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN + and SEC Network +.

