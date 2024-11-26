Ole Miss Women's Basketball Dominates Boston College 92-55 in The Bahamas
Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball is in Nassau, Bahamas, this week, and the team opened its time in the Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship with a 92-55 win over Boston College on Monday.
This is the most points that the Rebels have scored so far this season and also marks the sixth-straight campaign with at least one 90-point performance.
Five Ole Miss players reached double-digit point totals, led by Kennedy Todd-Williams (17 points) and Sira Thienou (16). As a team, the Rebels shot 51.4 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from three, and by the end of the first quarter, they held a 20-8 advantage over Boston College, a lead that had grown to 41-23 at halftime.
By comparison, Boston College shot 36.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three. Ole Miss improved to 4-1 with the win, and Boston College fell to 6-2.
"[The defense is] growing," Todd-Williams said postgame. "I think as a team, we're starting to buy in. There are some things we have to clean up, but jumping on them first and holding them to eight points, I think that's pretty impressive. We've just got to continue to keep building. It's only going to be up from here."
Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is a native of The Bahamas, so this is a homecoming for her that started on the right note.
"Just grateful to be back home in the 242. We always try to represent," McPhee-McCuin said. "This was not initially on the schedule for us to make this trip to come back home, but when Bahama Hoops had an opening, they thought enough of what we've done, the fact that I love my country, to ask us to come back home. It meant a lot."
This win is impressive for Ole Miss since it not only won in Coach Yo's home country, but it shut down a Boston College team that has been on fire as of late.
"I think Boston College came in red-hot with one loss, kicking everybody's butts," McPhee-McCuin said. "We knew we'd have to come out and be intentional, and once we felt like we had the game under control, it was just a game within the game. Us just focusing on where we're trying to go and the type of team we're trying to be in the long run."
Ole Miss will face either UConn or Oregon State on Wednesday in the final game of the tournament.