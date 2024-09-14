Ole Miss Women's Basketball Gains Commitment From PG Lauren Jacobs
Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball gained a talented commitment in their 2025 class on Saturday in the form of Heathwood Hall Episcopal (S.C.) point guard Lauren Jacobs.
Jacobs made the decision official on social media, and you can view her announcement below.
According to ESPN, Jacobs is a four-star prospect and is No. 89 in the ESPNW 100. She has averaged 20.2 points per game over the course of her high school career, including a whopping 31.5 PPG a season ago for her school in Columbia, S.C.
She spoke with On3 following her commitment about what led her to choose Ole Miss over programs like Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina, and the early offer by McPhee-McCuin was a deciding factor.
“Coach Yo was the first Power Five program to offer me,” Jacobs said to On3. “I just have been building my relationship with her ever since then – over two years. The vision that she has for her program and what she has done for Ole Miss ever since she’s been there really stood out to me. When I went on my official visit, meeting all the people at Ole Miss – it’s just great people there.”
Jacobs will be a big boost to McPhee-McCuin's roster as she continues to build Ole Miss into a constant factor in the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels have reached the Big Dance in each of the last three seasons, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2023.