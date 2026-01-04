Ole Miss Football Enters Race For Prized Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer Jaylen Mbakwe

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of powerhouse programs expected to enter the race for his services this month.

Mbakwe enters the free agent market as a Top-25 wideout after a two-year stint in Tuscaloosa where he saw snaps as both a pass-catcher and defensive back.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Alabama native switched to receiver ahead of the ReliaQuest Bowl last year after spending most of 2024 at defensive back.

Across the 2025 season, Mbakwe was primarily used as a backup receiver, but has helped on special teams and some in the return game.

Now, after two seasons where he hauled in three receptions for 55 yards, Mbakwe is back on the market as a Top-100 overall transfer with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in the race.

According to CBS Sports, the Ole Miss Rebels will get a visit along with the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for the former five-star weapon.

Alabama defensive back/wide receiver transfer Jaylen Mbakwe is visiting Georgia Tech and also plans to visit Georgia and Ole Miss, sources tell @CBSSports.



Was a Class of 2024 blue-chip recruit. Ranked as the second-best cornerback and 12th-best overall prospect in that class. pic.twitter.com/XRr9sgi6xo — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 4, 2026

The 247Sports Evaluation:

"Exhibits excellent outstanding play speed in all three phases, showing the ability to accelerate and get to top speed quickly. Instinctive defender with natural ball skills and production on the offensive side of the ball.

"Displays excellent key and diagnose ability as an off-ball defender that exudes from his on-field knowledge of playing multiple positions on both sides of the football. Plays with a natural calmness as a man-to-man defender, displaying the patience, vision, and suddenness that differentiates him in press coverage.

An elite level athlete with outstanding instincts to coincide , Mbakwe also possesses outstanding verified speed with a 10.46 100-meter time from his junior year.

"Projects as a corner at the next level with an ability to make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball and in the return game, as well as multiple other special teams units. Bonafide playmaker that can change a game in a multitude of ways and has the potential to be a day one NFL Draft choice."

