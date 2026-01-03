Ole Miss Football, Ohio State Buckeyes Hosting Elite SEC Transfer Amid Portal Chaos

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are currently hosting Auburn Tigers defensive back Kayin Lee on a visit to Oxford, according to On3 Sports.

Lee, a Top-10 cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, has emerged as a hot commodity with multiple schools in pursuit of his services as Golding and Co. turn up the heat.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Georgia native will also visit the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend with the pair of Big Ten and SEC programs looking to make a splash in their Transfer Portal hauls.

Across three seasons on The Plains, Lee has posted 81 tackles and 3 INTs where he has served as a multi-year starter with over 1,500 snaps under his belt in the Southeastern Conference.

Now, he's set to test the free agent market with the Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes emerging as two teams to know.

Auburn CB transfer Kayin Lee has set a pair of visits, per a source:



Ole Miss - Jan. 3

Ohio State - Jan. 4



He's posted 81 tackles and 3 INTs in his career. Multi-year starter with more than 1,500 career snaps. https://t.co/OjsZMKO1BP pic.twitter.com/Py2u8sbQGt — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 3, 2026

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are eyeing multiple defensive backs in the Transfer Portal with Clemson Tigers' Khalil Barnes also eyeing a visit to Oxford this weekend. He will be in on Sunday.

Barnes has logged 139 total tackles, one sack, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles across his collegiate career with Clemson where he is now a hot commodity on the market after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Georgia signed with Clemson as a four-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he made an impact across his time with the Tigers.

Now, as his process takes shape, the Ole Miss Rebels will have Barnes in the Magnolia State on Jan. 4 for a multi-day stay following his trip to Georgia on Saturday.

NEWS: Clemson transfer Safety Khalil Barnes has locked in visits to Georgia and Ole Miss, his agent tells @On3Sports



He’ll visit Georgia January 3rd and Ole Miss the 4th-5th



Repped by @ShawnODare of @rosenhaussports https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q https://t.co/vk4lHlFV4P pic.twitter.com/p3uwQh6YUA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2026

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are quickly carving out their board in the Transfer Portal with multiple visitors already lined up.

The Ole Miss Rebels have bought into what Golding is selling with the program looking to do the same in the Transfer Portal despite balancing a postseason run as multiple visitors make their way to town.

