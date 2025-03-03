Ole Miss Women's Basketball Gains Win in Regular Season Finale Over No. 7 LSU
Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball concluded its regular season on a high note with an 85-77 win over the No. 7 LSU Tigers on Sunday, led by four players who reached double-digit point totals. The game marked LSU's fourth loss of the season.
Ole Miss (19-9, 10-6 SEC) will enter this week's SEC Tournament as winners of two of its last three games, and taking down LSU in Baton Rouge should serve as a massive momentum booster for head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's program as the team heads to Greenville, S.C.
Coach Yo began her postgame media availability by expressing her appreciation for Baton Rouge's atmosphere and LSU head coach Kim Mulkey.
"First of all, it was an incredible atmosphere," McPhee-McCuin said. "I expected it to be. ... I have a lot of respect for Kim Mulkey, so this was a big win for me because I aspire one day to be a Final Four coach, and honestly in my tenure, before Texas and Oklahoma came in [to the SEC], I have only not beaten two teams, and that's LSU and South Carolina, so I'm working my way up."
Tameiya Sadler led Ole Miss in scoring with 19 points, and she was joined in double digits by Starr Jacobs (18), KK Deans (17) and Christeen Iwuala (11). As a team, the Rebels shot 42.9 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from three and 65.4 percent from the free throw line while scoring 27 points off of 23 LSU turnovers.
The stats tell part of the story, but McPhee-McCuin wanted her team to play with a certain attitude on Sunday, and she believes that they accomplished that.
"I just told our team to play with an incredible sense of joy and gratitude because we are here, and we are healthy, and we have a chance to play, and for me, that's a win," she said.
Ole Miss enters this week's SEC Tournament as the No. 7 seed, and it will see its first action on Thursday in Greenville against the winner of Wednesday's game between Mississippi State and Missouri.