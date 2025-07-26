Ole Miss Women's Basketball's Sira Thienou To Represent Mali in FIBA AfroBasket
ABIDJAN, Côte d'Ivoire – As summer workouts continue in Oxford for Ole Miss women's basketball, Sira Thienou is taking her talents to the world stage to represent her home country Mali at the 2025 FIBA Women's Afrobasket from July 26-Aug. 3 in West Africa.
Thienou and Mali will play two guaranteed games on July 26 and 28 against South Sudan and Cameroon, respectfully.
Starting July 30, they will start competing in survive and advance matchups in hopes of securing the title on Aug. 3.
In Thienou's first Afrobasket appearance, the Bamako, Mali, native is determined to give the vital boost to her team who has reached the podium the last four tournaments, but hasn't won the title in 18 years.
An All-SEC Freshman honoree, Thienou averaged 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and a team-high 2.4 steals per game for the Rebels last year.
With 79 total steals, Thienou led all freshmen in a power four conference and was just two shy of tying Alisa Scott (1983-84) for the most steals by an Ole Miss freshman in a single season.
Helping lead the Rebels to their second Sweet 16 appearance in three years, Thienou will look to improve on her game during the 2025-26 season, serving as one of only three returners for Ole Miss.
2025 FIBA Women's Afrobasket – Group B – Mali
July 26 – Mali vs. South Sudan – 4:30 p.m. CT
July 28 – Mali vs. Cameroon – 4:00 p.m. CT
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.