Ole Miss Women's Basketball Set to Take Center Stage at SEC Media Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Less than a month remains until Ole Miss women's basketball commences the 2025-26 campaign, as head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, along with key players Christeen Iwuala, Latasha Lattimore, and Cotie McMahon are set to attend SEC Tipoff '26 in Birmingham, Alabama on Oct. 14, the conference announced on Tuesday.
The four will discuss this season's Rebel team, which consists of three returners from last year's Sweet 16 squad and nine elite newcomers. McPhee-McCuin hit the recruiting trail during the offseason, earning the second-best transfer class in the nation, according to ESPN.
Iwuala returns for her second year in Oxford after appearing in all 33 games last season, while starting in six.
Averaging 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while shooting the second-best clip from the field on last year's team at 53.0%, the incoming senior was a vital contributor in Ole Miss' late postseason run.
A graduate transfer from Virginia, Lattimore averaged 14.3 points and led the team with 8.2 rebounds, while ranking 18th-best in the nation with 69 total blocks.
Prior to her tenure with the Cavaliers, she played at Miami and Texas, helping the Longhorns advance to the Elite Eight and win the Big 12 Championship title after playing in all 32 games.
Recognized as the top forward available in the transfer portal this offseason, McMahon is a four-time All-American honorable mention and seven-time All-Conference honoree.
The senior played and started in 97 games in her three seasons in Columbus, Ohio, and is well versed in making a late push in March, guiding the Buckeyes to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament as a freshman.
Fans catch the Rebels in action in their lone exhibition of the season, hosting Southern Arkansas at the SJB Pavilion on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Admission is free for all to attend.
After dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal, all eyes are on the Rebels across the 2025-26 season with the program looking to make a statement after reconstructing the roster in Oxford.
