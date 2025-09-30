Ole Miss Football Commit, Ex-Michigan Wolverines Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday following a beneficial visit to Oxford.
The Top-25 cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to the Wolverines over the summer, but it didn't stop programs from chipping away at the highly-touted defensive back.
Barney was on-hand for the Ole Miss Rebels' top-five win over the LSU Tigers this past weekend with the atmosphere, connections and fanbase setting the tone for a flip.
“The environment was crazy,” Barney told Rivals after the visit this weekend. “My first time going to a Ole Miss game didn’t disappoint me.
"The direction (Kiffin is) leading the team in is great, he’s one of the best coaches in college football. If they keep playing this way I see a Natty in them.”
Now, after revealing a pledge to Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, Barney is officially shutting things down and shifting all focus to his senior campaign in the Peach State.
"Thank you to every program & all the coaches who recruited me. The last 4yrs It’s been a fun, and long journey during this recruitment process," Barney wrote via social media.
"With my commitment to Ole Miss, I’ll be shutting down my recruitment and focus on the rest of my Sr YR to finish strong with my team."
It's a significant win for the Ole Miss program to land Barney after continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services despite a pledge to the Michigan Wolverines.
Now, he joins an Ole Miss 2026 Recruiting Class that is clicking on all cylinders following a significant weekend in the Magnolia State.
Barney was accompanied by a myriad of commits along with multiple flip targets with the program looking to put the final touches ahead of the Early Signing Period in December.
The Rebels are up to 19 commits in the 2026 class with the group sitting in the Top-25 of the Team Recruiting Rankings.
