Ole Miss Women's Basketball Star Madison Scott Earns All-America Honorable Mention
TAMPA, Fla. – Although the 2024-25 season has concluded, the accolades continue to roll in for Madison Scott, as she earned 2025 Women's Basketball Coaches Association NCAA DI Coaches' All-America Honorable Mention honors, announced by the WBCA on Thursday.
In her five seasons at Ole Miss, Scott has elevated her game to new heights and has become one of the most captivating players in the SEC.
Scoring in double figures in a team-high 21 games this season, Scott paced the Rebels in scoring and assists with an average of 11.8 points and 3.7 dimes per game.
Scott recently eclipsed the 1,600 career-scoring and 1,000 career-rebounds thresholds to become only the fourth Rebel in program history to reach the mark.
Scott is no stranger to being nationally recognized as she was named to the 2025 All-SEC Second Team, her seventh season conference honor in her career.
Additionally, the Indian Head, Maryland, native earned the 2025 Gillom Trophy for being the best collegiate women's basketball player in Mississippi.
Scott has proven her longevity, as she officially became the most experienced player in Ole Miss history, competing in 155 contests. In her 145th career game versus No. 8 Kentucky, she passed legendary Peggie Gillom-Granderson for most games played donning an OIe Miss jersey.
Scott has etched her name into the record books, ranking in the top 10 of eight different statistical categories in program history.
Led by Scott, Ole Miss earned at least 10 conference wins and reached 20 overall victories for the fourth consecutive season.
The Rebels also made their fifth consecutive Quarterfinals appearance at the SEC Tournament and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.