Ranking The Top 3 Coaches Ole Miss Basketball Will Face in 2027

The Ole Miss men's basketball team will look to bounce back following a disappointing 2026 season, as the Rebels aim to return to contention in 2027.

In 2026, Ole Miss finished the season with a 15-20 record and narrowly missed out on an NCAA Tournament appearance after making an electric run to the SEC tournament semifinals. During that run, the Rebels picked up impressive wins over several top teams, including Alabama and Georgia.

The Rebels return arguably their best player, Ilias Kamardine, who head coach Chris Beard is very fond of. The Ole Miss point guard averaged 11.3 points per game while adding 3.8 assists per game and shooting 42 percent from the floor.

However, the talent in the SEC, particularly on each team's coaching staff, will continue to make things far from easy for Ole Miss.

No. 3 - Rick Barnes, Tennessee

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes speaks with media during the Big Orange Caravan held at the Riverdance Restaurant in Guild, Tenn., on April 28, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee has had some exceptional rosters over the years under head coach Rick Barnes, as the Volunteers always seem to have a solid amount of talented rosters.

Barnes has coached Tennessee for 11 years and has had major success during the regular season with the Volunteers. Under Barnes, Tennessee has won the SEC regular season title twice and the SEC Tournament once. Barnes has led the Volunteers to the NCAA Tournament eight times, although his only Final Four appearance came during his time at Texas in 2003.

Barnes is an elite talent developer, as he has produced multiple NBA players throughout his career. This includes Nate Ament, who was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in this year's draft and became Barnes' first lottery pick during his Tennessee tenure.

No. 2 - Todd Golden, Florida

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden looks on against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It is certainly a golden era for Florida Gator fans, as head coach Todd Golden has already brought a national championship to Gainesville during his first four years with the program.

Golden retains his entire frontcourt from last season, including players like Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon. With that experience returning, the Gators are likely to be national championship frontrunners once again.

Golden uses a more old school approach, as he focuses on acquiring older, experienced players for his teams. The Gators do not rely heavily on underclassmen for production, instead leaning on veteran players to provide consistency and leadership.

Under Golden, Florida has only missed the NCAA Tournament one time in four seasons as head coach, quickly helping turn around a storied program and reestablishing the Gators as a consistent postseason contender.

No. 1 - John Calipari, Arkansas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari looks on against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

John Calipari is widely regarded as one of the top coaches in NCAA basketball history. Best known for his tenure with the Kentucky Wildcats, Calipari joined the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2024–2025 season.

The Razorbacks found immediate success, as they won the SEC Tournament Championship in 2026, beating the Ole Miss Rebels to get there.

Calipari is known for having very young teams, relying on highly touted freshmen and sophomores to carry the bulk of the production throughout the season.

The four-time SEC Coach of the Year has made six Final Four appearances and won one national championship with Kentucky in 2012. The legendary head coach will now attempt to replicate that success with the Razorbacks in 2027.

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