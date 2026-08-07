New Ole Miss DB Sets Record Straight for Next Season's Expectations

Sometimes, the outside world can set misplaced expectations on a program heading into a new season. Maybe it's generated from a specific player or coach, and a team falls short of a winning standard.

Heading into the 2026 season, the Ole Miss Rebels are a team with high expectations. They were picked to finish third in the SEC Media Preseason Poll and had several players on watch lists and preseason honors.

The Rebels made significant changes to the roster, and the new coaching staff could be a question mark, but defensive back Sharif Denson isn't worried.

Denson Talks About Pressure and Expectations

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) rushes with the ball past Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I don't know if there's pressure. I just feel like individual players know what they're capable of and they know what type of players they're playing next to," Denson said at Ole Miss Media Days. "So I feel like our expectations for ourselves are very high and we put the work in every day so that those expectations can become a reality."

Of course, every program sets high expectations this season, but there is a genuine feeling that the Rebels can reach the highest goals. Last year, Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff and nearly made it to the national championship.

Pete Golding is entering his first full season as a head coach, but that hasn't deterred the hype yet. Multiple key starters are back in the fold, and the moves made through the transfer portal were impressive.

Denson was one of those guys to arrive in Oxford. He spent the last three seasons with Florida and is joining a secondary built through the transfer portal. Denson is excited to work with the new guys.

"We're all competitors, and we all know what we bring to the room, so if any one of us is not at the standard we need to be at, we'll fix that within each other," Denson said. "I'm blessed to be in a room with that many guys who can play winning football."

He also said that the entire group is really close despite coming together this offseason. That's always a good sign. If the secondary can play cohesively, that'll go a long way towards success for Golding's defense.

There is a clear belief that the Rebels have what it takes to repeat last season's success. Now, they have to prove it on the field.

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