Ole Miss Basketball's 2026 Collapse Explained: What Happened and What's Next

In his second season as head coach, Chris Beard led the Rebels to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2001. Going into the 2025-2026 season, expectations were high since Beard was able to capture 20 wins in both his first two seasons. In the offseason, Ole Miss ended with the 26th overall best recruiting class.

It seemed likely that the Rebels would repeat similar success, but Ole Miss went 15-20 and 4-14 in conference play this past season. So what went wrong?

The Truth

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Ilias Kamardine (6) drives to the basket past Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Rebels put together a talented team last offseason, but they lacked a lot of major qualities that the previous squad had. Flawed roster construction, underperforming transfers, a weak defense, and frustrating inconsistencies.

Hindsight is 20/20, but without a true point guard who could beat defenders off the dribble and open driving lanes for scoring opportunities, this squad was bound to fail. Sean Pedulla was able to play that role the season prior, and it played a major role in Malik Dia's breakout since it put less pressure on him and freed up the paint.

Beard and company spent a lot of resources to bring in this transfer class; however, none of them were able to make that jump to take over games with scoring or forcing turnovers. Two major qualities that defined the previous squad.

To put it simply, this team couldn't defend all that well either. Struggling to force turnovers and grab defensive boards, while being consistently low in opponent free-throw rate. While struggling with rebounds has been a problem with Ole Miss since Beard's arrival, they made up for it in effective field goal percentage and turnover rate.

Starting off slow in the SEC eventually led to a 10-game losing streak, with Beard eventually voicing his frustrations with the team. Talking about the erratic play, player fatigue, and having a difficult time trying to get everyone to play as a team.

However, despite all these issues next seasons team looks a lot more promising.

The Future

Feb 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard talks with guard Patton Pinkins (23) during the second half against the Florida Gators at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Beard still utilized the transfer portal in 2026, hauling in the 30th-best overall class in the nation. This time around, he kept an elite veteran backcourt, added rim protection and length, brought in dynamic players, and has proven that he can bounce back.

While the previous offseason was a complete team reshuffle, this time around, the Rebels were able to keep two of their core playmakers. Ilias Kamardine contributed 11.3 and 3.8 assists per game, and with this being his last year of eligibility, he is the perfect playmaker to help lead this team. Patton Pinkins proved to be a lethal perimeter threat, averaging 9.3 points and shooting 42.2% from three.

Ole Miss addressed the defensive and rebounding concerns by bringing in more length and athleticism. Fowards Santiago Trouet and Stefan Cicic bring size to the paint to contest shots and limit second-chance points. Christian Brown and Dasear Haskins add physical and versatile defenders who are capable of switching defensively on the perimeter.

The Rebels' offense last season lacked a true dynamic playmaker who could break down defenses, enter Adam Clark. Clark is a true ball-handling guard who can take some of the burden off Kamardine's hands while still being able to orchestrate fast-break opportunities.

Head Coach Chris Beard has a track record of quick program turnarounds, and even during last year's down year, the Rebels were still able to make a run to the SEC Tournament Semifinals. It seems that this year's roster was built around Beard's defensive principles, not just chasing prospects who were highly rated.

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