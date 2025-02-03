Where Does Ole Miss Basketball Rank? Rebels Take Slight Dip in AP Top 25
The Ole Miss Rebels split their action at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford last week, taking down the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday before dropping a hard-fought game against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As a result, the Rebels took a slight step back in Monday's AP Top 25.
Ole Miss (16-6, 5-4 SEC) entered last week as the No. 23 team in the country, but it will face this week's action with a ranking of No. 25 next to its name, right on the edge of the rankings.
The Rebels are one of nine teams from the Southeastern Conference to make the cut this week, and you can view the entirety of the rankings below with SEC teams indicated in bold.
1. Auburn Tigers
2. Duke Blue Devils
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Tennessee Volunteers
5. Houston Cougars
6. Florida Gators
7. Purdue Boilermakers
8. Iowa State Cyclones
9. Michigan State Spartans
10. Texas A&M Aggies
11. Marquette Golden Eagles
12. St. John's Red Storm
13. Texas Tech Red Raiders
14. Kentucky Wildcats
15. Missouri Tigers
16. Kansas Jayhawks
17. Memphis Tigers
18. Maryland Terrapins
19. UConn Huskies
20. Arizona Wildcats
21. Wisconsin Badgers
22. Mississippi State Bulldogs
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. Michigan Wolverines
25. Ole Miss Rebels
Other SEC teams receiving votes: Vanderbilt (4), Texas (1), Oklahoma (1)
The good news for the Rebels is that they have plenty of opportunities to improve their ranking in the polls in the weeks ahead, beginning on Tuesday night when they host the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats in Oxford. Ole Miss will then travel to LSU on Saturday before hitting the road to face South Carolina on Feb. 12.
After the loss to Auburn over the weekend, Rebels head coach Chris Beard stated that, despite the final score, his team's performance against the Tigers "validated" their standing as a top-25 team.
"I think it validates that we're a top-25 program," head coach Chris Beard said in an interview postgame. "This was the second time that Auburn and Ole Miss have played in all these years, that both teams were ranked.
"We're going to continue to try and build our program where we're in the position we were today, where we're more than competitive."
Tip-off between Ole Miss and Kentucky on Tuesday night is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.