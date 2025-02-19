Where Does Ole Miss Rank In Latest NCAA Tournament Projections?
Sitting with a 19-7 record entering the final stages of the regular season, Ole Miss remains in the hunt for taspot in the NCAA Tournament next month.
While ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25, the Rebels (8-5 SEC) currently are projected to be a No. 6 seed in ESPN's Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology rankings with five games remaining, as written Tuesday by Ole Miss On SI. Based on his bracket, the Rebels are projected to face off against No. 11-seed UC San Diego in the first round.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm offers a similar projection, posting the Rebels as a No. 6 seed. In Palm's current bracket, Ole Miss would play No. 11 Wake Forest in the first round.
Barring a complete collapse, Ole Miss should be in good standing for a spot among the 68 teams. While crazier things have happened, the Rebels' signature road win over No. 4 Alabama should be considered one of the top victories in the 2024 season.
Ole Miss also defeated then-No. 14 Kentucky at home last week. The Rebels have wins over Texas, LSU, Arkansas and Georgia in conference play, plus victories over Colorado State, Louisville and BYU as part of their non-conference schedule.
The Rebels are 5-7 in Quad 1 games and 14-0 in other games. Currently, Lunardi has 13 SEC teams in the projected field ahead of the upcoming conference tournament. There is still plenty of opportunity for Ole Miss' seed to change in both a positive and negative manner.
Currently, Ole Miss could secure three ranked wins before the end of the regular season. The Rebels take on No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 26, then return home for a matchup with No. 6 Tennessee on March 5. Ole Miss closes out the regular season on the road against No. 2 Florida on March 8.