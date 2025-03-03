The Grove Report

Where Does Ole Miss Stand In Tournament Rankings Entering Final Regular Season Week?

The Ole Miss Rebels should be considered a lock for March Madness following their victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Mar 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
While Ole Miss wasn't in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament, a better seeding in a top region could be the difference between a first-round exit and a run to the Sweet 16.

Following Saturday's 87-84 win over Oklahoma at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion, the positioning has become more clear entering the final week of the regular season.

The victory ended the Rebels' three-game losing streak and put them back in the conversation for a top 25 finish. Because Ole Miss (20-9, 9-7) has a difficult stretch of games to close out 2025, every win counts to leave no doubt entering next week's conference tournament in Nashville.

The Rebels end this week with a home game against No. 5 Tennessee on Wednesday and a road trip to Gainesville for a tip-off against No. 3 Florida. Thanks to Sean Pedulla's go-ahead three-pointer with 19 seconds left in front of the Rebel faithful, a .500 season should be intact for Chris Beard's squad in Year 2.

Mar 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard reacts toward an official during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"I grew up watching Oklahoma," Pedulla said. "I was definitely a fan. Went to games all the time. To grow up and play them for the first time in one of my last college games was definitely awesome."

Pedulla finished with a team-leading 26 points and was 55% from the 3-point line, of course with only one shot carrying the amount of weight to ignite a side court.

The three-pointer might not go down in Rebels' all-time great history, but it should serve as the moment where Ole Miss clinched its spot in the dance.

"Obviously a courageous night for Sean," Beard said. "Playing against Oklahoma, where he's from."

In the latest bracketology rankings, ESPN's Joe Lunardi lists Ole Miss as a No. 7 seed. Likewise, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm projects the Rebels as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament. Those predictions came out before the game, so a climb up to the No. 6 seed isn't out of the conversation if the Rebels can secure one upset this week.

