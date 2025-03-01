Ole Miss Basketball Wins Thriller Over Oklahoma 87-84, Earns Crucial SEC Victory
OXFORD -- Ole Miss basketball outlasted Oklahoma 87-84 in a thriller on Saturday in the SJB Pavilion, earning a crucial win with the regular season nearing it's conclusion.
The Rebels (20-9, 9-7 SEC) led the majority of the first half, surrendering the lead just twice. Ole Miss was able to quash a Sooner rally at the end of the half and brought a 39-38 lead into the intermission. Oklahoma would take the lead on their first possession of the half before Ole Miss took it right back in a wire-to-wire second half.
Sean Pedulla made a go-ahead three with 19 seconds remaining, clinching the win for Ole Miss.
As a team, Ole Miss shot 50.9% from the floor, 33.3% from three-point range, and 74.2% from the free-throw line. Sean Pedulla led the Rebels in scoring with 26 points, followed by Jaemyn Brakefield with 16, Dre Davis with 13, and Malik Dia with 10.
As a team, Oklahoma shot 52.9% from the floor, 45.5% from three-point range, and 90.9% from the free-throw line. Dayton Forsythe led the Sooners in scoring with 25 points, followed by Duke Miles with 15, Jerimiah Fears with 13, and Sam Godwin with 12.
The Rebels played some of their best defense all season on Saturday, forcing 13 turnovers and scoring 14 points from said turnovers. The energy on the floor defensively for the Rebels was lively and aggressive, a far-cry from the loss to No. 1 Auburn this past Wednesday. Every time the Sooners began to rally, Ole Miss was able to punch back and regain control over the game.
Saturday's result snaps a three-game losing-streak for the Rebels and serves as a major momentum booster ahead of Wednesday's home matchup with No. 5 Tennessee. The home crowd was raucous on Saturday, and the victory could serve to re-energize the Rebel faithful.
Tip-off between the Rebels and Volunteers is set for 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2.